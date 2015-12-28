Man accused of assaulting 2 Toledo police officers in court Mond - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man accused of assaulting 2 Toledo police officers in court Monday

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The man accused of assaulting two Toledo police officers was in court Monday morning.

Jesse Garcia has been charged with felonious assault and assault on a police officer.

His bond was set at $50,000.

Garcia's next court appearance is set for Jan. 5.

