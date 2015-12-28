Monroe State Police looking for suspects in theft of catalytic c - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Monroe State Police looking for suspects in theft of catalytic converters from auto shop

MONROE COUNTY, MI (Press Release) -

On Christmas Day, Dec. 25, troopers from the Monroe Post of the Michigan State Police responded to a call of theft from an auto shop.

Lucas Auto Parts and Towing on Todd Road discovered that 25 vehicles were missing catalytic converters. The suspects used a saw to cut parts out  from the cars - many SUVs, foreign made cars, and GMC pickup trucks.

The call was made around 3 p.m.

Police believe the converters were sold for profit at a local scrap metal yard for their valuable metals inside.

No suspects have been arrested at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to call Trooper Mark Andrews of the Michigan State Police at 734.242.3500.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly