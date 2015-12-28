Monroe State Police looking for suspects in theft of catalytic converters from auto shop

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

On Christmas Day, Dec. 25, troopers from the Monroe Post of the Michigan State Police responded to a call of theft from an auto shop.

Lucas Auto Parts and Towing on Todd Road discovered that 25 vehicles were missing catalytic converters. The suspects used a saw to cut parts out from the cars - many SUVs, foreign made cars, and GMC pickup trucks.

The call was made around 3 p.m.

Police believe the converters were sold for profit at a local scrap metal yard for their valuable metals inside.

No suspects have been arrested at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to call Trooper Mark Andrews of the Michigan State Police at 734.242.3500.

