Christmas tree recycling: Pick-up or drop-off

Christmas has come and gone and the last day of the 12 days of Christmas is also wrapping up soon.

Here are some places to recycle your Christmas tree and stay green this winter provided by the City of Toledo and Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca Joint Solid Waste District.

Just a reminder, save the tinsel and ornaments for next year. Those are non-recyclable at these sites.

City of Toledo: Drop-off Locations - through Jan. 31

Detwiler Park

Schneider Park

Ravine Park

Jermain Park

Bowman Park

City of Port Clinton 419.734.5522: Curbside pick-up by Republic Services 1/8 & 1/15

Village of Elmore 419.862.3454: Curbside pick-up starting 12/26

Village of Genoa 419.855.7791: Curbside pick-up after 12/26

Village of Marblehead 419.798.9229: Curbside pick-up through month of January

Village of Oak Harbor 419.898.1823: Curbside pick-up through month of January

Catawba Island Township 419.797.4131: Roadside pick-up through month of January

Danbury Township 419.734.4091: Drop off trees in designated area behind Township Hall - 5972 E. Port Clinton Rd. through January

Erie Township 419.635.2010: Drop off trees at the old LaCarne School during daylight hours in January

Portage Township 419.732.3543: Roadside collection through 1/15

Salem Township 419.898.4494: Drop off trees at the Salem Township Union Cemetery through January

Happy New Year!

