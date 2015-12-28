American Cancer Society offers programs for smoking cessation

"Quit Like a Champion" is one of the mottoes used by the American Cancer Society - who offer a variety of resources to help people stop smoking.

A representative from ACS reported 20 percent of people living in Toledo smoke. That is roughly one out of every five people.

"We don't want to ostracize people; we want to engage them," said Andrew Mariani of ACS. "A goal without a plan is just a wish."

ACS offices are located at 740 Commerce Drive, Suite B in Perrysburg. Pamphlets of testimonials and information of tried and true methods are available inside.

Mariani also said there are programs that insurance agencies also provide move people towards smoking cessation and that employers might have some alternative solutions that include more than designating outdoor areas.

For more information, call 800-QUIT-NOW.

Visit American Cancer Society's webpage to learn more.

