Toledo firefighter falls through floor battling fire on Stickney - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo firefighter falls through floor battling fire on Stickney Ave.

A firefighter fell through a floor while battling a fire at this house in north Toledo Monday morning. A firefighter fell through a floor while battling a fire at this house in north Toledo Monday morning.
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo firefighter fell through a floor while battling a house fire on Stickney Avenue in north Toledo Monday. 

The firefighter injuries were not life-threatening. 

Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly