Holiday wish comes true for Ottawa County cancer patient

The spirit of Christmas is alive and well in the tiny Ottawa County Village of Martin.

Darling Mensing had a Christmas wish of getting new siding on her house to lower her heating bill and it came true.

New siding now covers the 100-year-old house. There's even a new porch.

Seventy five volunteers worked on and off over a two week period. Material had to be purchased. Work wrapped up on Christmas morning.

"My daughter was upstairs and she thought someone had turned the heat up because it was so warm there but they hadn't," said Darling.

The reason for the outpouring of love?

Darling has been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer, which has spread to her lungs and liver. She's been undergoing chemotherapy in Columbus. Word of the wish went out on social media and the community responded.

"It's one of the greatest moments in my life and one thing I'll never forget," said builder Robert Boss, who is also Darling's cousin.

Darling, her husband, seven children and five grandchildren had a Merry Christmas in the warm, cozy house.

The lesson to be learned from the experience?

"I think what it has shown to others is that by helping other people out you get fulfilled in ways that maybe you weren't fulfilled either," said Darling.

And Darling Mensing has one other holiday wish. She hopes to learn if her cancer is in remission during a New Year's Eve doctor's visit.

