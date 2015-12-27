Museum entices visitors with art, music, dancing demonstrations

This week, the Toledo Museum of Art is hosting what has become a holiday tradition.



'The Great Art Escape' features live performances, art activities and more.



There are glass blowing demonstrations at the Glass Pavilion.



There are also live dance performances in galleries featuring ballet and swing dancing.



Click here, for a complete schedule.



'The Great Art Escape' runs through Sunday, January 3.



All events are free.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.