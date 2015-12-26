Woman charged with assault on a police officer after south Toledo incident

A Toledo Police officer is recovering after being assaulted during an arrest.

The incident happened on Saturday in south Toledo near the 4400 block of Hill Ave.

According to court documents, Therza Cox was being arrested for disorderly conduct when she punched Officer Nicole Crissman in the face.

Cox allegedly then grabbed Officer Crissman by the hair and slammed her head into a glass door.

Cox is charged with assault on a police officer.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.