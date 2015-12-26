Shopping on to-do list for many on day after Christmas

If you can't handle crowds, Franklin Park Mall was not the place to be on Saturday.



The mall was swamped with folks returning gifts and spending gift cards.



The line outside the Pink store summed up the day.



So many shoppers showed up they had to set up a rope line to handle the over flow.



"I'm buying stuff. I got a gift card," said Chris O'Connor.



Chris wasn't alone.



"Because I got a gift card and Christmas sales too," said Lee Randall.



And there was no problem spotting those deep discount sales.



Retailers want to clear out winter merchandise now to make way for spring merchandise.



As much as 15 percent of holiday sales, which are likely to reach $630.5 billion, are returned according to the National Retail Federation.



"I'm returning a phone. I want a 6-S plus. It's bigger," said Joan Smith.



The three biggest shopping days of the year are Black Friday, the Saturday before Christmas and the day after Christmas.



"So far it's been a decent season for us here in Toledo. So we're excited about that. A little bit slower because we didn't get snow earlier in the season. But eventually the holiday creeps up on you. Got to do shopping. It's been a good year," said Julie Sanderson at Franklin Park Mall.



And here's a no-brainer.



Winter clothes, like coats and hats, were slow sellers during the holiday season because of that lack of snow.

