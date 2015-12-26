Christmas Day crash leaves one person dead in Monroe County - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Christmas Day crash leaves one person dead in Monroe County

A man was killed after a two-car crash in Raisinville Township in Monroe County on Friday evening.

The accident happened around 10:30 on Christmas night on M-50 at Lewis Avenue.

State Troopers say the driver of a car ran a stop sign and was hit by an SUV.

A 26-year-old passenger in the car was killed.

The passengers name is being withheld at this time.

The driver of the car and two people in the S-U-V all suffered minor injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.

