Attempted robbery ends in shooting

Attempted robbery ends in shooting

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo Police say a man was shot in the alley behind a house on Willow Ave. in east Toledo on Friday afternoon after a person tried to rob him.

Police say the suspect demanded money from the victim.

When the victim ran away he was shot once.

The victim was taken to the hospital and his condition remains unknown.

The suspect is still on the run.

