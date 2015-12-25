Toledo police investigate homicide after body found on Christmas Day

A photograph of the house where Jofre King, 20, was found dead

The Toledo Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead on Christmas Day.

Police were called to the 800 block of Rogers Street in east Toledo around 3:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the body of 20-year-old Jofre King.

Police say King had been shot at least once. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111

