Ohio State Highway Patrol urges you to slow down during the holidays

The Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to urge people to slow down and keep their eyes on the road - not on their phones.



"Generally what we expect on Christmas day is people commuting from location to location,” said Sergeant Robert Sellers, OSHP



The roads were pretty clear Friday, but he says one problem they continue to see is distracted driving.



"Distracted driving is on the rise and people are trying to do a lot in a short period of time,” said Sellers.



He says that often leads to people speeding and texting while driving.



“Everybody’s time frame gets compressed because we all have so much to do. And the best thing we can do is remind people to put the phones down, drive the speed limit and give yourself enough time,” said Sellers. “If you been drinking - don't drive. Make sure you get someone else behind the wheel.”



Extra patrols are out on the road to make sure everyone get to their destination safe, but if you see someone driving distracted, dial #677 to let police know.

