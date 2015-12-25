Family reunited for Christmas after more than 40 years

It was hugs all around during the Hutchinson's Christmas dinner - something the family hasn't been able to do for quite some time.



"It's amazing. It's so much different to be around your family and talk to your real family," said Mike Hutchinson.



For Mike and his four siblings, decades is how long they've been apart.



He says he was separated from his brothers and sisters and moved to the west coast 41 years ago after they were all placed in foster care.



"You know there's been a hole in my heart since he left. I mean come on, you take our little brother from us, you know there's going to be a hole in your heart," said Penny Martinez, Mike's sister.



"It's filled now. It's filled now," said Mike.



This Christmas they're all together, thanks to the hard work of Mike's siblings, niece and strangers who helped track him down online.



"It was well worth it. I mean every minute, I was overwhelmed a lot of times, but you know what, I got through it,” said Penny. “It all come together the way it was supposed to.”



For this family, Mike's presence was quite the gift. It’s one they hope will never leave them again.



"It's the happiest Christmas I think I've ever had. Amen to that. Best one in my life, ever. I feel like a kid again," said Mike.



Mike will be in town for the next several days. The family hopes to have him move back to Toledo.

