'Nacho Danny' serves up non-traditional Christmas feast

If you weren’t chowing down at a family table piled high with goodies this Christmas, maybe you went out for a meal. But where?

There’s always the old standby of Christmas Chinese food, but this year, some people in Toledo opted for some nachos!

From tamales to tacos, families were stocking up at Nacho Danny’s food truck Christmas Day.

By the time we got there, the owner had already sold nearly five dozen tamales. He expected to sell his full load of 30 dozen by the time he closed up shop.

Watch the video above for more on the non-traditional Christmas delight!

