Blissfield masons serve up Christmas meal for 25th year

The Palmyra Masons in Blissfield, MI have been volunteering their time and efforts for 25 years to serve meals to the community on Christmas.

"It's Christmas, and we give back for Christmas to everybody, so anybody can come, we don't care who you are," said a mason, Albert Nieman.

Nieman said it took around seven hours to cook everything and that volunteers also contribute to the process.

They started preparations for the meal Christmas Eve.

"We fixed 18 turkeys, potatoes - 100 pounds of potatoes, dressing ... we have a lot of volunteers that come help us just for Christmas. They take time out of their life to come help us serve the meal to the community."

Eldon Clingaman and Beverly Gray are two of those volunteers that have been part of the Christmas meal since its inaugural year.

"It's gratifying and you make a lot - have a lot of friends - and hopefully, help some people along the way," said Gray.

"It started out rather small, but it keeps getting bigger and bigger," said Clingaman. "I think people appreciate what we do."



Charlotte Nine took meals for her and her neighbors - something that is part of her tradition and way of giving back.



"Because they need some help, and so I get them every year for them, and then we kinda all eat together," said Nine. "Very good meals, very good. And it really helps out a lot for the whole neighborhood, it's really a good cause."

