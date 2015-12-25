Call 11 for Action: Man vs. warranty on new LG refrigerator

Click here to e-mail the Call 11 for Action office with your consumer complaint.

I want to fill out an official complaint

A Bowling Green man reported his refrigerator stopped working and that he was running out of time to get help.

Jeff Cooper and his wife put time and money into a remodel 5 years ago which included new appliances, like their LG French Door refrigerator.

"My wife enjoys cooking and I enjoy baking and we wanted everything matching," Cooper said.

They noticed something wasn't right in November.

"It was starting to get wilted, you know, like lettuce and stuff. And the freezer - everything started melting and just couldn't figure out why," said Cooper.

They tested it using bottles of water in the freezer which provided further evidence the almost $1200 appliance was not working as it should.

"See, the water is not even frozen," he said.

Cooper said they lost about $300 worth of food.

He thought the matter could be solved by using the extended warranty they purchased through Asurion when they bought the fridge at Home Depot. When he called, the company told him they had no record of the warranty and that it was never registered in their system.

Cooper was certain they had purchased it and knew its expiration was approaching on Nov. 27.

"I had a feeling that they didn't want us to get it fixed until after the warranty expired," he said.

Home Depot gave them a rental for free, but it had to be placed in the living room.

Call 11 for Action made some phone calls to Home Depot and their warranty service department to push for repairs to be made. As a result, the registration issue was cleared up.

And after calls from WTOL volunteers, Cooper learned that a local service technician would be out to the house on the Nov. 25- just two days before the warranty expired.

Upon follow-up inquiries, Cooper said a new condenser, compressor, and dehydrator were installed and that their working LG fridge was finally stocked with food again.

"I feel relieved because now I can store food and I can cook food again and I don't have to go out and eat at the restaurant," he said.

