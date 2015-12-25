Daith piercing may cure chronic migraines

A new method replaces piercing migraine headaches with piercings to cure them.

After hearing others report their migraines had subsided after getting a daith piercing, Jessica (who used only her first name) decided to try it as a last resort for relief.

"I've had migraines for 15 plus years. I've had different medications, I was hospitalized a number of times, nothing worked. I was talking with my husband, I said 'We are either gonna go to the hospital or try this,' and he said 'let's just try it. So I came in, laid back on the bed while he was doing it, when he put the needle through the first ear… it completely took the pressure off my head," she said. "Since the piercing, I have not had a migraine since September. it has changed my life totally, that I am living a better life."

Jessica got the piercing at 4 Nineteen Ink. Although thousands of people attest it cured their headaches, employees do not patent it as a cure-all.

"If it works for somebody, that is awesome. You have a chance to make a positive impact on their life, you know increase their mobility outside of the home. Yeah, you don't know because there is no clinicals, there is no research," said an employee at 4 Nineteen Ink. "Until it actually goes through a trial, I would not recommend it to anyone, but I wouldn't necessarily discount someone's experience."

For many migraine sufferers like Jessica, the benefits outweigh the risks.

"I am sold on it, just because I have had migraines for so long, just to have it… the few months without it has been awesome. It is just something that I… There's not even words to explain how thankful I am, that… It's gone," Jessica said.

4 Nineteen Ink is on board to give the daith piercings to anyone seeking relief or ornamentation.

"I know some people have said, 'Well, maybe it is just a placebo and that is why it works for me,' but if it works and you have fewer headaches, I don't think it matters whether it is a placebo response or not," said the representative of the studio."It is still going to be a 50/50 shot. Worst case scenario: you have a sweet piercing if it doesn't work."

