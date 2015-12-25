1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Christmas morning crash

A day that tends to be filled with toys and laughter, was filled with tears and tragedy after a fatal crash in Fulton County Christmas morning.

The driver was killed and a passenger seriously injured when the truck overturned on County Road B near County Road 2 in Swanton Creek Township around 7 a.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver, 27-year-old Joseph Babcock of Swanton, was heading eastbound on County Road B when he lost control, clipped a telephone pole and crashed his truck. The truck then overturned, flinging the driver through a window.

Babcock died instantly.



"Every fatal crash is tragic, and, you know, it's even worse when it occurs during the holidays, and especially when it could just be prevented,” said Sgt. Robert Sellers.

The passenger, 18-year-old Paul Cook of Swanton, was taken by Life Flight to Saint Vincent Hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries are unknown.



Officials say alcohol was involved and that neither person was wearing a seat belt – something they say is a grim reminder about how important it is to do the simple things.



"The big takeaway is just make the right choice,” said Sellers. “Don't drink and drive. Put your seat belt on - it only takes a second. Don't get in a car with someone who has been drinking. And you can be safe and the other people can be safe on the roadway as well.



Providence Township Fire and EMS, Swanton EMS, Mercy Life Flight and Fulton County Sheriff's Office assisted the highway patrol at the scene of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.