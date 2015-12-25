Fire destroys vacant home in east Toledo

The vacant home destroyed by fire on 5th Street in east Toledo

A massive fire destroyed a vacant east Toledo home.

Witnesses think the fire was intentional.

It happened in the 400 block of 5th Street just after 12:30 a.m.

Fire crews were forced to fight the flames from the exterior because the house was not structurally safe.

Neighbors report there has been a lot of suspicious activity at the address including drug deals, partying and prostitution.

According to TFD, this house has been set on fire five times since October.

Another home was burned to the ground a block away in September.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.