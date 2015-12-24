Gesu bells ring out once more: Parishioners raise money for restoration

For the first time in years, the bells at Gesu Roman Catholic Parish rang out in full glory before Christmas mass was celebrated.

"The bells were put here - put at Gesu - years and years ago and over time, they need maintenance and they sort of deteriorated in terms of their ability to get the full function out of them," said Father Marty Lukas, pastor of Gesu. "They would ring before masses and various times of the day, but we couldn't get the full effect."

Thanks to the parish community, the bells were fixed a few months ago.

"People were very generous, and we did some fundraising, and we were able to bring the bells back to fully functioning bells," said Father Marty. "So now I can ring them with remotes, whenever I want to. So we'll ring them tonight before Christmas mass," he said.

Father Marty says bells were put on churches to call people to prayer.

"It called them to pray at different times of the day - the Angelus bells at noon and at 6 p.m. - and it called people to worship during the, you know, when mass was being celebrated," said Father Marty.

Thursday, the bells did their job to invite people to mass on Christmas Eve. Parishioners are glad to hear their melody again.



"They're very, very nice sounding and inspirational," said Paul Roesmer, longtime parishioner and usher at Gesu.



"It's great, yeah, it's a great sound," said Father Marty.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.