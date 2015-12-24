Last-minute shoppers flock to mall, local stores on Christmas Eve

The Franklin Park Mall 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, giving procrastinators some time to finish their holiday shopping.

A National Retail Federation survey found that 90 percent of Americans had not finished shopping by Christmas Eve.

"I like the last-minute moment. Just something about the moment of it," said Alton Powell.

And those trying to avoid the crowded mall took to local shops, like in Perrysburg.

“I think people who live in Perrysburg have always supported downtown,” said Kathy Bradshaw. “I do think there’s a little more shopping in downtown Perrysburg with the addition of Levis. It brought more people in the area generally, and there’s just more people here.”

And you don’t have to be a local to enjoy the local businesses. Don Bishop is visiting from Kansas.

“It’s really energizing and welcoming when I come into one of the stores in Perrysburg,” Bishop said. “A lot of times, the person who’s there owns the store and takes a personal interest in the shopper.”

But analysts wonder if the procrastinators can salvage what started out to be a slow holiday shopping season.

December is the most critical month for retailers. Shoppertrak reports it accounts for seven of the year’s 10 biggest days.

Some of the best deals lead up to Dec. 24.

Market Track reviewed weekly circulars of 11 top retailers. It found average price cuts this year on items ranging from jewelry to clothing are higher than last year.

But there's also another reality, according to some bagless shoppers at the mall: They expect the deep discounts to be even deeper when the mall re-opens Saturday. They'll wait and do their buying then.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.