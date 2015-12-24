Shelter animals get foster homes for Christmas

Every holiday season, people all over our area try to help those less fortunate. But what about our four-legged friends who don't have a home?

Each year, the Toledo Area Humane Society is closed for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, so they try to make sure the dozens of animals sheltered there have a warm place to stay during the holidays.

With the Humane Society closed, the animals would not get any human interaction, which is why they are hopefully being sent home with a temporary Christmas foster family.

"I'm just home from the University of Toledo, so I figured it'd be a good way to spend some time giving back and doing something that will help them out a little bit," said Logan Griesinger, who is fostering a dog.

Along with the administrative reason for not wanting the animals in a building with no humans, fostering is very important to the overall adoption process.

"We can actually get feedback on how they are in a family, around kids, around other animals, if they like other animals or not," said Jessica Lavalley, Marketing and Events Coordinator of the Toledo Area Humane Society. "So it helps us place them with better adoption families for long term."

The Christmas time fostering event is closed now, but the Humane Society is always looking for new foster homes year-round. If you'd like to volunteer to foster an animal, you can contact them through the email address Foster@toledohumane.org.

