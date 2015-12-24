Rosary Cathedral holds Christmas Mass for 100th year

For the 100th year, The Rosary Cathedral is holding Christmas Mass for the people of Toledo to come together and remember the reason behind this holiday season.

This year, Pope Francis called for a "Year of Mercy" for the Catholic church to show the world the mercy of the Lord and his love is available to all. Which is why Christmas Mass is so important for Catholics, as Jesus is the face of God's mercy.

As the thousands of Christians gather for Nativity vigils Thursday and Friday, it helps unite the whole of the Church family in their faith together.

“Many families celebrate Christmas together at their own table at home. But, as a family of faith, we come first to the table of the Lord, to receive the body and blood of Jesus, and to be strengthened by the one who is mercy himself, so that we can be extending that mercy to everyone we meet,” said Bishop Daniel.

As always, The Rosary Cathedral will hold a midnight mass Christmas Eve, with carols beginning at 11:30 p.m. and a 10 a.m. Christmas Day Mass Friday morning.

