Parents of patients at ProMedica's NICU grateful for the little things this holiday

While many are out buying that last minute Christmas gift, others are appreciating the small things this holiday. WTOL 11 visited the patients at ProMedica’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Wednesday.

Carter Dennis a preemie at ProMedica's NICU has been hooked up for the past three weeks, closely monitored by first time mom Michaela from Monroe, Michigan.

Carter was born a whopping three pounds and twelve ounces.



“He's tinier than an average baby so you feel like he could just break at any moment,” said Michaela.



All wrapped up with care, Michaela says he is the present she thought was out of reach.



“The thing that scared me the most was the fact that they said he was 32 weeks. You know he stopped growing at 32 weeks. I've had two miscarriages before,” said Michaela.

Her third pregnancy finally gave her a baby she's tried time and time again to hold in her arms.



Both mom and baby are doing just fine with the hopes of going home very soon.

