Utilizing yoga as a stress-reliever during the holiday season

Looking for a simple stress-reliever during the holiday season? Certified yoga and Pilates instructor Kimberly Chapman says that yoga can help reduce fatigue and anxiety heading into the holiday season.

"It helps just release negative energy; it helps foster and manifest peace," she said.

Fellow Boulder, CO, instructor Samantha Lipman echoed that sentiment.

"I think the holiday season can be a time for stress, it can be a time where a lot of triggers come up," Lipman said. "It can also be a time that can be painful for some people. And yoga practice allows us to go into our center and to connect with our own hearts."

Both instructors taught a Christmas Eve yoga class at Yogaja Studio in Cricket West with the theme of gratitude.

"(The class) was just how to keep a grateful heart going through the holidays and focus on the positive things," said Chapman, who also indicated that if there's no time to attend a formal session during the busy holiday season, there are simple yoga poses to decrease stress that can be practiced anywhere, including in the privacy of your own home.

"Child's pose is a great one, especially for beginners, because anybody can do it," said Chapman. "Your feet are together, your knees are mat-width apart and you just stretch your arms nice and long."

Lipman showcased dancer's pose, which promotes heart-opening and balance, as well as a simple seated forward fold, which relaxes the nervous system. As Chapman demonstrated what's called a camel's pose, meant to increase lung capacity, she reiterated the fact that it's important to remember to breathe.

"Slowing the inhales and the exhales, walking away from thoughts, just slowing the mind," Chapman said. "When the breath is controlled, the mind is calm. For me, it makes me better at everything: a better mother, a better friend, a better person; it makes me feel better about myself."

Lipman says that yoga doesn't just equate to asanas, or physical poses, but it can also mean breath work, being present, and approaching one's life with awareness.

"(Yoga is) getting into a meditative state so that you can really breathe and just be in the present moment rather than jumping around," said Lipman. "One of our methods of showing gratitude and experiencing it in the body was going in and then expanding out."

For those looking to travel in the new year, Chapman says a growing trend in the yoga world is attending a 'yoga retreat' abroad. She and Lipman will be taking a group to Tulum, Mexico in early March.

"Usually you take a vacation and you get home and you're so tired that you need another. This is absolutely a new trend, but a health retreat, too, for mind and body," said Chapman. "It's a reset - a healthy reset. People want to go inward and improve their lives. I think like New Year's resolutions, you should be doing that all year long as much as possible.

By utilizing yoga poses and tips to relieve stress, Lipman says her students take it with them not only through the holidays, but throughout their lives.

"I think even beyond (yoga) being a stress reliever, I think it's a lifesaver. I think yoga saves lives," she said.

