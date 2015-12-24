Study: More deadly heart attacks occur on Christmas, New Year's

Medical studies have shown that Christmas and New Year's Day are the deadliest days for heart attacks all year.

"We do know that there tends to be some increased heart attacks and in particular death related to heart attacks on December 25, December 26 and January 1," said Dr. William Colyer, Cardiologist at ProMedica Physicians.

Researchers have long studied why cardiac problems spike during the holidays, and have found a pattern that deadly heart attacks indeed increase during the winter holiday season.

"They've tried to account for a number of factors, such as, could it be the colder weather or all sorts of things. But when they really tried to control for all of these factors, the one that seems to stand out the most is delay in seeking medical care," said Dr. Colyer. "People are at parties, they're with family, (they think) maybe it's heartburn from all the extra food they're eating or simply they don't want to disrupt the festivities. So they delay seeking care and as a result of that, something that was possibly more treatable leads to them dying."

Dr. Colyer says the advice that he gives his cardiology patients is to enjoy the holidays, but in moderation.

"It is a stressful time, but you need to take care of yourself, try to watch what you eat. Enjoy it though! You want to eat healthy, and what I always tell my folks is it's not what you do on the holidays it's what you do every other day. If you limit your indulgences to the actual holidays, you can enjoy, but listen to your body," he said.

It's also important to take time for stress-relief, whether that be exercise or another form of relaxation.

"I think exercise can help if you're an exerciser," said Dr. Colyer. "Otherwise, maybe just try and find a quiet room and relax for 20 to 30 minutes, away from all the chaos. Just try to keep things centered and really remember what things are about: having a good time and not trying to make everything perfect. I think that's what really gets a lot of people stressed out."

Remember that heart attack symptoms don't necessarily always mean just heart pain.

"(It's) any discomfort in the chest. Often times, people deny pain but they'll report pressure or tightness; difficulty breathing is another important sign," said Dr. Colyer. "Particularly women are known to have less typical symptoms, so for them it just might be the sense of a little bit of trouble breathing, maybe some indigestion in more of the stomach area as opposed to the chest. But if it's something unusual, don't hesitate to get it checked out."

Dr. Colyer says it's better to be safe than sorry when it comes to heart health during holidays.

"If you do feel something that you think could be a heart attack, if you feel that discomfort, don't delay seeking medical attention because you don't want to disrupt things. It's far better to get checked out than have a heart attack or even die as a result of it," he said.

