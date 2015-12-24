Holiday travelers hit the road as gas prices drop

As gas prices drop across the country, experts predict a major spike in travelers over the holidays.

AAA is expecting year end travel numbers to be more than 100 million, setting a new record.

They say there are a number of things causing the large number of travelers, including low gas prices.

According to AAA, prices are under $2 dollars in the Greater Toledo area. That's nearly 10 cents cheaper than last year. They say 1 in 3 Americans will take a trip this holiday, driving an expected 50 or more miles, a 1.4 percent increase.

Low gas prices and rising incomes are the main reasons why we are seeing such an influx.

"It's beautiful. It's a good time to fill up. It's a great time for travel because it's cheap,” said Toledo resident Steven Russell.

"Certainly allows us to make some trips. So a little further than just around the local area,” said Toledo resident Kevin Skaggs.

