Lucas Co. deputies look for three home robbery suspects - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lucas Co. deputies look for three home robbery suspects

LUCAS COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

Deputies are looking for three men caught on camera breaking into a home in western Lucas County. 

The three stole tools, an X-Box and an iPad. 

If you know who these three men may be, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.  

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly