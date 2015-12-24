Perrysburg Boat Club withdraws proposal to stabilize waterworks building

In a joint statement, the Perrysburg Boat Club and the City of Perrysburg announced the approval of a resolution to withdraw the boat clubs current proposal of stabilizing the waterworks building at their cost in exchange for a long-term land lease.

The Perrysburg Boat Club Board of Governors met on Monday, Dec. 21 and unanimously approved the resolution, where it was determined that the risks would outweigh the benefits.

"Would not be a prudent decision aligned with our members interests or our stated mission to maintain Affordable Waterfront Access," said Commodore Steve Wise.

In a letter to the Perrysburg City Administration the Commodore stated, "We sincerely want to thank you for the support from your office, the City Council and the public at large for exploring this potential opportunity to save the building with us."

This has been a long process of discussions and exploration from both the City of Perrysburg and the Perrysburg Boat Club.

Once the initial report was brought to the City's attention back in June of 2015, there has been a lot of support from a large cross-section of the community to try to find an economical way to try to save the waterworks building.

The City Administration has met a number of times over the past month to try to find a solution.

As Mayor Michael Olmstead said in his address at the last City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 15, "The waterfront is an important asset to the City of Perrysburg. Reference to the provision of access to the riverfront was mentioned in every study and plan that has been undertaken over the last 50 years. All parties recognize that the Perrysburg Boat Club has been an integral part of the waterfront for the past 80 years."

He was supported by a number of the councilmen who all supported the rich asset that the riverfront provides to the City and its residents.

As the Perrysburg Boat Club looks to move forward Wise expressed his determination to continue working together.

"We now would appreciate the City Administration's and Council's support through the Zoning/Planning/Permitting process on our newly resolved course of action to develop a comprehensive plan and construction of several structures on property owned by the Boat Club. Details and timeline for this comprehensive plan will be forthcoming soon," said Wise.

The Perrysburg Boat Club (PBC) has expressed its interest in support of the City creating a facility that can be used by all citizens of Perrysburg.

"We also welcome the opportunity to work with you and participate in the Riverfront Roundtable group that you have proposed for next year to review and consolidate several past riverfront concepts," said Wise.

The Perrysburg Boat Club, the City Administration and City Council all agree that they would all like to move forward with creating a waterfront that is linked to the historic downtown Perrysburg.

