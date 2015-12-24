High winds cause damage around northwest OH, southeast MI

High winds Wednesday evening caused some major damage in our area.

The winds brought down two barns on Township Road 118 in McComb. The owner says he was inside his home at the time. He says some of his farm machinery was damaged, but all of his animals are ok. They will be moved Thursday morning.

The storms that rolled through the area also caused a barn to be destroyed in Deerfield, MI, with debris scattered up to 50 yards.

In Blissfield, there were reports of multiple roofs torn off in a mobile home park along US-223.

"It sounded like a tin can being ripped open," said Erin Krueck, who lives in Coach Light Estates in Blissfield. "I was scared to death because I have my 5-week-old baby and my 11-year-old son in the house."

Krueck was baking with her kids when the storm ripped the back portion of the roof off her mobile home. She says she's not going to let it ruin her holiday, though. She's waiting on her insurance so she can move forward.

And power lines were knocked down in Sylvania, near the intersection of Sylvania and Kilburn, as well as in Ottawa Lake. It took crews until noon Christmas Eve to restore power in some areas.

