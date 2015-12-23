Sylvania house fire rekindled, no one home

Sylvania Fire Department crews responded to a fire on Elden Drive Wednesday night.

The fire chief says the initial fire started in the attic insulation around 3:30 p.m. It then re-sparked shortly after 10:30 p.m.

The family wasn't home at the time of the fire. Neighbors were the ones to eventually smell smoke and call the fire department.

No injuries were reported but the home is believed to be a total loss.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

