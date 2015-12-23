Wood Co. Sheriff's Office offers to check your home while you're away

If you're heading out of town for the holidays, the Wood County Sheriff's Office wants you to consider their vacation check program.

The program is another way to keep you safe while you’re away. It's offered to anyone who has the Wood County Sheriff's Office as their primary law enforcement.

"We will check your home when you’re on vacation,” said Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn. “We check it twice a day, and if there's anything serious that's wrong we contact your phone number or whoever you put down as the contact."

The sheriff says the key to this program is visibility, which plays a big role in deterring crime, especially during this time of year. He also says the program has even helped in solving crimes when they do happen.

"We did have one house that was broken into when we - during the vacation check time, and we were able to narrow down the time that they were broken into, and actually that helped with our investigation," he said.

Whether you use the service or not, the sheriff says to always make your home look lived in while you’re away.

He also suggests following these tips:

"Leaving lights on, certainly let your neighbors know. No one knows your neighborhood better than you and your neighbors. Use your locks, and if you have an alarm system, use the alarm system," he said.

