Keeping Christmas trash from getting you robbed

Trash seems to build up around the holidays, but did you know it could leave you the target of thieves?

"Thieves will go out and look at people's garbage," said Sgt. Dave Carter, detective with the Lucas County Sheriff's Office.

He says how you throw out your Christmas trash away could help prevent you from being robbed.

Carter says don't advertise what you got or gave for Christmas by putting those boxes in your trash.

"We recommend taking it to the dump. If someone lives out in an area where they can, they have a burning barrel, burn them," said Carter. "Even, you know, if you see your neighbors put the stuff out, go out and say something to them, 'Hey, you don't wanna advertise you just got a PlayStation 4.'"

Carter says people drive around specifically looking for houses that have expensive things inside, which means you should keep your tree out of sight as well.

"They'll case the houses, they'll look in through the windows. So, if you've got your Christmas tree there, they'll look under and see all

the packages," said Carter. "They'll look for any opportunities, whether it's split second right then or if you're out for the holidays and you leave for the evening and you leave your stuff there and they come back and they'll hit ya."

And as you do your last-minute shopping, Carter says don't leave the presents in your car. If you have to, make sure you hide them.

