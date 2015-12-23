More warrants issued for Lucas Co. man back in area

A man who allegedly choked his ex-girlfriend in July is back in town, and the Lucas County Sheriff's Office is asking once again for the public’s help to bring him in.

Arrest warrants were issued in July against Robert Wilkes for felonious assault and domestic violence.

After Wilkes allegedly tried to break into his ex's house a few days ago, a warrant for attempt to commit burglary has also been issued, according to Det. Dave Carter with the sheriff's office.

"We've been trying to locate him, been to several different relatives' houses," said Carter. "Allegedly, he had an attorney that he was going to turn himself in with, which has not happened."

Wilkes also has a warrant from Fulton County and three from Toledo Municipal Court.

If you see Wilkes, or know where he is, call police.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.