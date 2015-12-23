Only on 11: 5-year-old delivers Christmas gifts to families after selling handmade bracelets

It started as a school project but turned into something bigger for a local boy named Danny Gray.

"How 'bout we make some bracelets for people in need?" Danny said.

Danny and his mom Erin have been working daily to make and sell bracelets for 50 cents a piece to raise money to buy presents for kids in need this holiday season.

It's been a little over a month since Danny had this idea, and nearly 400 bracelets later, Danny's wish of helping families is coming true.

Between bracelet sales and donations, the Grays raised about $200, all of which Danny used to buy gifts for three different families.

"Well we got in the toy aisle, we did everything, we got toys, and my mom, she wrapped them," he said.

On Wednesday Danny put the finishing touches on his wish as he got to personally deliver the gifts.

"I feel good because I'm so happy that we finally gave them their presents," he said.

And Danny wasn't just thinking about the kids.

"We had leftover money and Danny, I gave him the option to buy more presents for the kids or buy gift cards for the parents,” Erin explained. “And he opted for the gift cards 'cause he said that the parents needed something on Christmas, as well.”

Even though he's just five years old, Danny's making an impact on others.

"[We’re] just excited to get Christmas this year," said Thomas Clark, father to Thomas and Gavin who received gifts from Danny. "I was laid off, I couldn't afford to get them nothing, so it was nice to have help."

After seeing the other kids’ reactions, Danny says this will be a permanent holiday tradition.

"The boys over there, they were just going crazy," he said.

Erin says it was rewarding to see her son so excited to help others.

"He definitely pulls on the heart strings," she said. "He's just bringing us along for the ride, like, we're following him. And as a parent, you can't ask for anything more than that."

Besides gifts, the Grays also provided food like canned vegetables, turkey and pie to each family. The food was donated by the Brown Bag Food Project of Wood County.

Erin says they're so appreciative of all the help and support they've had, not only from the Brown Bag Food Project, but also those that donated beads, money and other supplies, and of course, those who bought bracelets and supported Danny's wish this holiday season.

As Danny continues to spread the holiday cheer, he has one more thing to say: "Merry Christmas."

