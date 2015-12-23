American Red Cross asking others to donation blood this holiday season

Around the holidays people tend to donate food and gifts to people in need. But there's another way you can donate that doesn't involve your wallet, and it could save someone's life.

Starting Wednesday and going through January 3, the American Red Cross is putting a little extra incentive out for people who donate blood.

Every person that donates will get a long sleeve shirt with the #GiveWithMeaning.

The American Red Cross says it's hard to get donations around the holidays, because people are extra busy or traveling out of town. They say bad weather can cause issues as well.

That's why they're working hard to increase awareness and add a little incentive for people to donate, something that's even a part of someone's holiday wish.

"Donating blood is the gift of life. And what better thing, you know, could you give during the holidays. My personal wish during this holiday would be if every donor, every person out there who has never donated blood could put it on their bucket list," said Diane Smith, American Red Cross account manager.

Smith says nationwide, of every 100 people only 38 are eligible to donate and of that only eight actually go and donate.

"So if we in Northwest Ohio can get that up to maybe 12 or 15 people out of 38, think of all the extra lives that could be saved. I mean it could be exponential," Smith said. "What a better bucket list item than saving someone's life."

She says keep in mind that one pint of blood can save up to three lives. She says when someone donates they can separate out the platelets, red blood cells and plasma to be used in various ways and for a variety of people. And for some families that could make a big difference this holiday season.

"Especially at this time of year, it really is a blessing to those people in our area hospitals and to their families. It's a comfort to know that when you go into the hospital there's enough inventory of blood on the shelves to be able to serve those patients," Smith said.

For locations nearest you call 1-800-RED-CROSS, give them your zip code and a representative will give you locations for donation centers close to you as well as their hours of operation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.