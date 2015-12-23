Mountain Man Sports sees decline in winter gear sales

This year’s unseasonably warm temperatures are affecting sales at Mountain Man Sports in Toledo.

The store sits on Reynolds Rd in west Toledo and sales any and everything you can think of when it comes to winter sports.

They say when it comes to snow boards and ski gear their sales are steady, but as for winter accessories like hats, gloves and coats, they've been seeing a decline. And unlike most, they're ready to see some snow.

“Well, I hope that winter is just going to get started, but come just a little later. It looks like it’s going to cool down around New Years, so we're hopeful about that,” said Jim Wemberg, Mountain man Sports.

As for those winter sports enthusiasts, most resorts are able to produce snow, so you still have the chance to pull out your skis or snow board this winter.

