Point Place golfers take advantage of unseasonably warm weather

Golfers in Point Place are taking advantage of the area’s unseasonably warm weather.

More than a dozen golfers were out at the Detwiler Golf Course Wednesday. Some even seen golfing in shorts!

The course is open as long as temperatures remain above 50 degrees and there's no rain or snow, something golfers are taking advantage of this year.

“It’s gorgeous, I never dreamed I would be playing this time of year,” said golfer Andy Roderick.

The last two winters it was unthinkable for someone to pull out there golf clubs.

“The last couple of years we've been done by the beginning of November, so it's been real nice,” said golfer Jim Meek.

And the bonus golf days are helping out the golf course as well.

“It’s a huge plus. I mean it keeps us in touch with our customers, you know, it keeps the golf course open and people thinking golf year-round, it’s a great thing,” said Cody Morse, Detwiler Golf Course.

Golfers are are loving the weather and they're hoping it stays like this as long as possible.

“In June and July this place was flooded. We had a few weeks that we couldn't golf because the water was over the bridges. Now it’s just beautiful, it feels like June. It feels like a chilly day in June,” said John Nowotka.

And you too can take advantage of the weather while it lasts.

The course will be open Christmas Eve until 5 p.m., closed on Christmas Day and will reopening Saturday morning at 5 a.m.

