Toledo Pure Barre to open Jan. 10, features local artist mural

A national exercise chain coming to Toledo will soon be open, and it's incorporating a local element: The new Pure Barre location at Cricket West is featuring an original mural by Toledo artist Matt Taylor.

"We are so excited that we are really close to opening; we're finishing a lot of final touches with construction," said Pure Barre Toledo Owner/Instructor Mo Sheahan.

In October, Sheahan told WTOL that Pure Barre would be opening a location in Toledo. Now one of the studio's final touches is a one-of-a-kind mural by Taylor with inspiration from Sheahan and final approval from Pure Barre corporate offices.

Sheahan said the exercise studio will hold a soft-opening weekend Jan. 7-9, with free classes during those dates and an open house reception Friday Jan. 8. The complimentary classes are first come, first served; those interested can sign up on the studio's website. The studio officially opens Monday, Jan. 1.

"The mural is so awesome," said Sheahan. "We were able to bring in a local artist who many people know. He's done a lot of great works in town: the Love Wall in Uptown, the Collingwood Canopy mural that's on Black Kite Coffee. He did an amazing job with the mural; it's floral, botanical, kind of whimsical, it's artistic. It doesn't have much to do with our studio operations other than providing a really cool piece of artwork and a cool local touch to our studio."

Though Pure Barre is a national franchise, Sheahan reiterates the fact that it's a locally-owned and operated business.

"It's very much, to us, a local studio, and we wanted to bring that (element) in. There are a lot of other local design items that we're going to try to bring in, like some glass touches for the Glass City, things like that," she said. "We think it's important to develop a community; that's just the start of it, and obviously the people make it even more so of a community environment here."

The Pure Barre routine itself is a regimented 55-minute full-body workout. Instructors are fully trained and prepared to offer modifications for different fitness-levels, and Sheahan says it's a workout that anybody can do.

"We do small isometric movements to focus on target areas: thighs, seat, abs, arms. We work those muscles to isolation and then stretch them out, so we're promoting the growth of long, lean muscles. It's very approachable, it's low impact. If you can hold on to the bar, you can do the movements!" she said.

As the final countdown to the January opening date begins, Sheahan says the response from the community has been overwhelming thus far.

"We are seeing so much excitement and a lot of great feedback. People are really excited for us to open. We've had a tremendous response and people are ready," she said.

Already, hundreds of people have purchased classes and gift cards, and Sheahan notes that there's a pre-opening special package for classes that is available to purchase for a limited time.

"(It's) only available until we open our doors. It's one of our best deals that we'll have, so if you're interested in trying us out, I would recommend taking advantage of that. It's $99 for five weeks of unlimited classes," said Sheahan.

