FDA changes policy on gay men donating blood

The Federal Drug Administration (FDA) has updated its blood deferral guidance, specifically regarding gay and bisexual men donors.

Since the 1980s, gay men were indefinitely deferred from donating blood out of HIV fears. Now the FDA will allow gay men to donate blood if they've been abstinent for at least one year.

"Certainly the lifting of the ban is not enough," said Equality Toledo Executive Director Nick Komives. "HIV AIDS impacts everybody; anybody could come down with this disease, this condition. It's not just a gay disease like many people think it is. The fact that we're basing a criteria purely on someone's sexual orientation is still discriminatory."

Komives says he hopes that the FDA will eventually eliminate the one-year abstinence policy and move to an overall personal risk assessment for blood donors.

"My hope is that through this process, the FDA will recognize through the continuing conversations that will occur as a result of this minor change, that they will just fully lift the ban and move to a personal risk assessment," he said.

While the Toledo-area chapter of the American Red Cross does not have a statement at this time due to the recent nature of the policy change, the organization says it's open to any revisions that would lead to more life-saving blood donations.

"That would be our hope, because it opens up more people from the community that would be eligible to donate. So that would be the hope," said Diane Smith of the Toledo-area Chapter of the American Red Cross.

Komives also echoed that sentiment.

"There are plenty of gay men that are out there that would love to give blood, especially because they might have loved ones in their lives that need access to it. So it's really important that everybody is provided this opportunity (to donate blood)," he said.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.