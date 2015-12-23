BGSU Falcons defeated in GoDaddy Bowl 58-27

Bowling Green State University faced off against Georgia Southern in the GoDaddy bowl game in Mobile, AL Wednesday.

After a strong first half, the Falcons led 27-23. Georgia Southern came back, though, and ultimately defeated BGSU 58-27.

Falcons Interim Coach Brian Ward says they’ve had a great few days in Alabama.

“The trip to Battleship Park was amazing, just all the history there,” he said. “It’s a place you could literally spend all day and I’m hoping to break away and get to Spanish Fort and just check that out for an hour before we leave.”

Hours before their game, the team was relaxed and ready.

“We have outstanding leadership,” Ward said. “The guys have a lot of confidence in themselves, each other. It’s not cockiness, they just enjoy being around each other and playing football.”

Wednesday’s bowl game was the last time Ward coached the Falcons and the last time Matt Johnson played quarterback in a BGSU uniform. But Ward said they weren't getting emotional; they just wanted to focus on the game.

“We’re just excited about the game. There’s more of a 50-meter focus, kind of what’s in front of us right now, here today,” he said. “And once the game is done, then we’ll all be ready to move on and I’m sure it’ll be more emotional then. Right now, there’s just a lot of excitement and we’re just fired up to get out there.”

