Anthony Wayne Trail closes in both directions due to injury crash

Maumee police have closed the Anthony Wayne Trail in both directions between Michigan and S. Detroit due to an injury crash.

Police say an driver on 7th Street near the trail hit a utility pole, causing it to fall into the road. A two-car crash on the trial then followed.

Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.