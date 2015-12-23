Sylvania Twp police look for woman caught on camera stealing sev - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sylvania Twp police look for woman caught on camera stealing several electronics

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) -

Police in Sylvania Township are trying to track down a thief. 

They say the woman photographed was caught on security cameras loading up a cart full of electronics at a store and then took off without paying.  

If you think you know who this woman is, call Sylvania Township police at 419-882-2055. 

