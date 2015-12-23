BGPD investigates "stranger-danger" incident

Bowling Green police are working to track down a suspicious man seen hanging around the area.

Police say the mother of a 13-year-old girl advised them of a man in a white minivan with tinted windows hanging around Fairview Avenue Tuesday.

According to the 13-year-old, the man approached her when she was rollerblading around her apartment complex. She said he stuck his hand out the partially rolled down window and asked if she wanted any candy. The teen did not respond and walked away. She then told her mother of the incident and they reported it to the police.

The girl also said that the man's hand had a darker complexion, and that he may be Hispanic.

Police say they're working to gather all the information, and are taking the necessary steps to investigate the incident.

"We disseminated that information to other area law enforcement agencies yesterday, we've also done an extra patrol in that area, as well as put out to all of our officers to be on the lookout for that," said Major Justin White.

White says the girl did the right thing by not engaging with the man and they're urging people to be vigilant.

"I would encourage parents just to talk to their children and let them know if something like this were to happen, then they should go to an adult that they trust and let them know what happened so they could report it to us. And if they see a police officer, come tell us as well," said White.

Again, the van is described as an older white minivan with dark tinted windows. Police say the man may be Hispanic.

If you have any information or you spot a vehicle matching that description, you're asked to call the Bowling Green Police Division at 419-352-1131 or Wood County Crime Stoppers at 419- 352-0077.

