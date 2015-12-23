TPD look for gunmen in theft that left one injured - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD look for gunmen in theft that left one injured

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Toledo Police Department is looking for the gunmen responsible for a robbery in central Toledo that left one injured. 

Police say a group of guys were walking to a carryout near Belmont and Hoag when a car full of guys pulled up and tried to rob them of their jewelry. 

The victims ran away. One was shot in the leg. 

