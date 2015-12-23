Toledo shooting leaves two in critical condition - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo shooting leaves two in critical condition

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Two young men are in critical condition after a shooting in west Toledo late Tuesday night.  

Police say they were first called out to an accident on Milburn and Upton in west Toledo. When they arrived they found 20-year-old Harold Lewis and 18-year-old Hugh Lewis in a car with gunshot wounds.  

TPD says they were shot before their SUV crashed into a tree. 

If you have any information about this shooting, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111. 

