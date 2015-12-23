White lion at Toledo Zoo euthanized due to poor health

The Toledo Zoo says the last white lion on loan from Siegfried and Roy was euthanized Tuesday.

Zoo officials says "Courage" was battling kidney and liver disease before he was put down.

Veterarians at the zoo were managing his diseases for some years, but the lion's condition declined over the last few days.

His brothers, "Wisdom" and "Legend" died in the last two years.

