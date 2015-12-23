Local shelter still in need of holiday donations

A local homeless shelter is counting on you to give back this holiday season.

Christmas is only days away, but the Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission is in dire need of donations.

The non-profit is requesting clothing, bedding, food and toiletries.

"These folks pretty much don't have anything, so we're trying to be just a hand up basically," said Tom Clapsaddle, executive director of Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission.

Donations can be dropped off directly at the shelter, located at 1917 Jefferson Avenue. They're open 7 days a week.

