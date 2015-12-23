Christmas trees and holiday decor could upset your allergies

That Christmas tree and other holiday decorations sure look nice in your home, but they could be causing you to sniffle and sneeze.

"They harbor mold on it, there's also maybe some pollen left on it and then dust," said Kathe Cooper, a registered nurse with ProMedica.

Cooper is talking about your beautiful, fragr ant live Christmas Tree.

"If you do go to a tree farm, they have one of those things that shake the tree, that could shake off a lot of the dust, pollen, debris that's on it; needles and things," said Cooper.

It's been a busy season at Wheeler Christmas Tree Farm and co-owner Duke Wheeler says the good news is Mother Nature took care of some of that with this year's mild weather, which brought rain instead of snow.

"It washes off any dust that accumulated on the tree. So people say they have allergies, this rain really helps wash out the dust," said Wheeler.

But Cooper says it's not just the live trees that can bother your allergies, the artificial decorations coming out of storage can get you sniffling and sneezing as well. That includes your artificial tree coming out of the attic and all the ornaments to go with it.

"That's been packed away and depending how you packed it away, it could be full of dust," said Cooper. "You bring that out, open that up, all those particles get into the air and then you find yourself sneezing."

Cooper says to avoid that from happening next year, pack your ornaments in tissue and use new packing paper each year. Also make sure to dust and vacuum regularly and keep the humidity at a good level, especially since the house is closed up for the winter.

"Generally they say around 45-50 percent humidity in your house at the max, anything higher and you're encouraging dust mite growth and mold growth and everything else," said Cooper.

She says scented candles and pets could also aggravate your allergies. So if you're visiting family or friends and you're sensitive to those things, take some allergy medicine the day before your visit.

